Ruck walk raises awareness of alarming veteran suicide statistic

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - About a dozen people Sunday morning trekked through the Twin Peaks Trail head at Dana Peak Park in Harker Heights, some carrying a 45 pound backpack called a ruck sack.

The purpose of the walk is to raise awareness about active duty suicide and veteran suicide and homelessness. Ruck sacks are often worn by service members going on mission. They often fill it with essentials they need.

The ruck walk today was organized by the group 22 Until None: Operation Mercury. The groups name is an echo of the alarming statistic that 22 veterans a day die by suicide.

Although it was the first year for the event, it was simultaneously held in at least 7 other countries including Canada and Australia.

Participants could walk in honor of a specific veteran or service member.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.