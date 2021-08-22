Advertisement

Ruck walk raises awareness of alarming veteran suicide statistic

Soldiers from the 177th Armored Brigade participate in a benefit ruck march on the Longleaf...
Soldiers from the 177th Armored Brigade participate in a benefit ruck march on the Longleaf Trace Wednesday.(Charles Herrington | Source: WDAM)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - About a dozen people Sunday morning trekked through the Twin Peaks Trail head at Dana Peak Park in Harker Heights, some carrying a 45 pound backpack called a ruck sack.

The purpose of the walk is to raise awareness about active duty suicide and veteran suicide and homelessness. Ruck sacks are often worn by service members going on mission. They often fill it with essentials they need.

The ruck walk today was organized by the group 22 Until None: Operation Mercury. The groups name is an echo of the alarming statistic that 22 veterans a day die by suicide.

Although it was the first year for the event, it was simultaneously held in at least 7 other countries including Canada and Australia.

Participants could walk in honor of a specific veteran or service member.

