Advertisement

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests negative for COVID-19 four days after positive test

The governor credited his vaccination for keeping his infection “brief and mild” and encouraged others to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott (File)
Texas Governor Greg Abbott (File)(KWTX)
By KATE MCGEE
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he has now tested negative for COVID-19, four days after testing positive for the virus.

“I am told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination I received,” Abbott said in a video he posted on Twitter Saturday afternoon. “So, I encourage others who have not yet received the vaccination to consider getting one.”

Abbott said he will continue to quarantine as recommended by doctors and that the first lady, Cecilia Abbott, continues to test negative.

Abbott contracted the virus as the pandemic surges across Texas, with new cases and hospitalizations increasing to levels not seen since the wave in the winter, and the state nearing its previous pandemic peak.

The governor received Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment after testing positive. He said in the video statement he would continue working to open additional antibody therapy centers across the state. Texas recently opened nine antibody infusion centers statewide in an effort to reserve hospital capacity for the most serious cases and prevent hospitalizations.

Regeneron antibodies are recommended to treat “mild to moderate COVID-19” for people 12 years and older who have tested positive and “are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19.”

When Abbott announced he tested positive, he said he was not experiencing any symptoms. He did not say whether he experienced any symptoms throughout the past four days.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brady Bond, formerly the head football coach at Mexia High School and athletic director for the...
Mexia ISD head football coach resigns amid investigation
Squyres family mourns the loss their loved one, Josh Squyres.
Central Texas woman calls for more resources after husband dies while waiting for ICU bed
The Marlin ISD has decided to require mask use to slow the spread of COVID-19. (File)
Central Texas school district decides to mandate masks
Thursday afternoon a missing woman’s body was recovered in a vehicle that was pulled out of...
Missing woman found dead, car submerged in lake
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld

Latest News

Congressman Pete Sessions took some tough questions about COVID-19 and Afghanistan at a town...
Congressman Pete Sessions hosts town hall to talk about COVID, Afghanistan
Killeen ISD’s four high school marching bands will presented their annual pre-season showoff.
Local school districts bands are marching into the new school year
Congressman Pete Sessions hosts town hall to talk about COVID, Afghanistan
Congressman Pete Sessions hosts town hall to talk about COVID, Afghanistan
Baylor move-in day comes amid COVID-19 surge in Texas
Baylor move-in day comes amid COVID-19 surge in Texas