Three dead after a earlier morning crash

By Eric Franklin
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Kia Optima was traveling westbound on US 84 when it collided head-on with a Nissan Versa. The impact caused the Nissan to catch on fire.

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 84, 5 miles east of Prairie Hill, Shortly after 2:20 this morning.

For an unknown reason, a Kia Optima traveling westbound was driving on the wrong side of the roadway and crashed head-on into a Nissan Altima traveling eastbound, causing the Nissan to become fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Kia, a 17-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second passenger of the Kia was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Both the driver and the passenger of the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will release identification of the driver and passenger of the Nissan after the next of kin have been notified. The investigation is still ongoing.

If you see a wrong-way driver, try to avoid colliding with them by following their actions.

Move to the right and attempt to be noticed by honking your horn and flashing your lights.

