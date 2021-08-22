Waco: Early morning fire quickly extinguished

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sunday morning around 5 a.m., firefighters with the Waco Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3300 Block of N. 24th St.

A tweet from WFD said that heavy flames were coming out of the back of the house.

STRUCTURE FIRE 3300 Block of N. 24th St. @WacoTXFire units arriving with heavy fire showing from the back of a house. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) August 22, 2021

When reporters with KWTX arrived on scene twenty minutes later, the fire had already been extinguished.

There is still no word on if the house was occupied at the time of the fire or if anyone sustained any injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

