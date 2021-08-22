Advertisement

Waco: Early morning fire quickly extinguished

House fire in the 3300 Block of N. 24th St.
House fire in the 3300 Block of N. 24th St.(Royden Ogletree (KWTX))
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sunday morning around 5 a.m., firefighters with the Waco Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3300 Block of N. 24th St.

A tweet from WFD said that heavy flames were coming out of the back of the house.

When reporters with KWTX arrived on scene twenty minutes later, the fire had already been extinguished.

There is still no word on if the house was occupied at the time of the fire or if anyone sustained any injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

