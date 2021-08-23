Advertisement

2 children hurt by glass, debris in Texas road rage shooting

Someone fired multiple shots into an SUV during a road rage attack in Houston. (File)(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Police say two children were injured when someone fired multiple shots into an SUV during a road rage attack in Houston.

Houston police Officer Almugerh Alobaidi said shattering glass injured a 9-year-old girl’s neck and flying debris scratched a 6-month-old boy’s head.

Both children were taken to a hospital in stable condition after the Sunday evening shooting.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle fired the shots at the SUV and kept driving afterward.

That person has not been located.

