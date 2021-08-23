August heat wave continues

The first half of our work week will be a clear-cut reminder of… yes, it is still August...and yes, it’s still hot! For tonight, expect another warm and clear night with lows in the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be almost identical to today, since high pressure keeps a lock on our weather set up. Afternoon highs will soar into the upper 90s and with enough humidity around, that puts afternoon heat index values a few degrees over 100°. Mother nature won’t give us much in the way of relief -- not a lot of clouds nor much of a natural breeze with our winds staying light, only 5-10 and out of the south. Wednesday is pretty close to Tuesday, but there might be a slight chance for rain thanks to some sea-breeze style showers and storms off the coast. Highest chances will be down to the southeast and most everyone stays dry.

Our area of high pressure, the one that has parked itself over the region for the first half of the work week, shifts north and allows for some deeper moisture to filter in off the Gulf. This means humidity climbs by the end of the week. The increase in moisture, in combination with lift from daytime heating and the sea-breeze, will result in increasing rain chances late week into the weekend. The highest rain chances will be across the southern and eastern portions of the forecast area.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Just after we cleared the map of Fred, Grace, & Henri, we see the tropics bubbling up once again. We now have 3 areas of interest with medium odds (40% chance) for tropical development in the next few days, the odds before that are much lower. There is a wave that is currently north of South America & this will be the one for us to monitor, as it’s projected path, could land the system in the western Gulf by weekend.

