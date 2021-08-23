Baylor Heisman winner Robert Griffin will analyze ESPN’s Texas Kickoff game

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Former Copperas Cove standout and Baylor Heisman winner, Robert Griffin III, will be the analyst for ESPN’s Texas Kickoff Game between the University of Houston and Texas Tech on September 4 at NRG Stadium.

This is according to Mark Berman with Fox 26 in Houston.

This will be Griffin’s first college football game as an analyst for ESPN. He joined the network at the beginning of the

“Robert has been on our radar for a while and we expect him to make an immediate impact on our college and NFL coverage,” said Lee Fitting, ESPN senior vice president of production.

“His knowledge of the game, his fresh-off-the-field insights and his charisma make him uniquely positioned to move into this new role, and we are particularly excited to have him call a big college game every week.”

