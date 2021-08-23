Advertisement

Carthage ISD offers $500 incentive to employees fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Interim Superintendent: Participation is entirely voluntary
Carthage ISD
Carthage ISD(Carthage ISD)
By Blake Holland
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage ISD is offering a one-time incentive of $500 to district employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Interim Superintendent Jim Dunlap notified staff members of the incentive in an email sent on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

“Many employers are encouraging staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” Dunlap said in the email to staff. “With the safety and well-being of staff and students in mind, Carthage ISD is offering a one-time incentive of $500 to every district employee who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Dunlap said the incentive applies only to current district employees and participation is ‘entirely voluntary and based upon your personal preferences.’

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

