Central Texas man on state’s most wanted sex offender list arrested

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Joseph Darwin Watson, 52, of Hamilton, who was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list on Aug. 4, has been arrested in Stephenville, authorities said Monday.

Stephenville police were able to trace Watson to an apartment complex where he was arrested on Aug 18, the Department of Public Safety said Monday.

The arrest did not result from a tip, so no rewards will be paid.

Hamilton, the DPS said, is a high-risk sex offender who was wanted for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

He’s been wanted since October 2020 after he left his last known address in Hamilton.

Watson was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault involving a 5-year-old boy in Llano County and in 2009 he was convicted on a sexual assault charge involving a 47-year-old woman in Milam County.

He has ties not only to Hamilton, but also to Milam and Parker counties.

