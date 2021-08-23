Advertisement

Driver of car that crashed into fence dies of gunshot wound at local hospital

Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a car that crashed into a fence Monday afternoon later died of a gunshot wound at a Waco hospital.

Officers who responded at around 3:15 p.m. Monday to a 911 call about a vehicle that had crashed into fence near the 3100 block of Daughtry Avenue found the driver with a gunshot wound.

The 39-year-old man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.

Officers don’t know where or when the shooting occurred, police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said in a press release Monday evening.

“Officers believe this is a targeted incident and there is no danger to the public,” she said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357 or Officer Scarlett Woodruff at (254) 750-7615.

The deadly shooting was the city’s 12th criminal homicide of the year.

Arrests have been made in six of the deaths.

Four others are under investigation.

In the remaining two cases, the suspects are dead.

