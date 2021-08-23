Some area families pull kids out of the classroom and turn to homeschooling

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Both across the state and in Central Texas, families are showing more interest in homeschooling as the pandemic has created obstacles in education.

In the fall of 2020, the number of homeschooling families in Texas had nearly tripled from 4.5% in the spring to 12.3% by October, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In 2021, the Texas Homeschool Coalition says the trend is continuing and their organization is seeing even more interest.

THSC President Tim Lambert says calls and emails are nearly five times higher than what they saw last year.

“Nobody expected the delta variant of the coronavirus to hit but it has hit and a lot of the fear, uncertainty and doubt that we saw last year is back upon us,” Lambert said.

Lambert says people are searching for safety and stability.

Mom of four Kelly Campbell says she has seen increased interest firsthand.

“I actually have people that I have known my entire life that have contacted me within the last year and a half,” Campbell said.

She says the pandemic has been the final straw for many families to at least consider the option.

“Homeschoolers didn’t really skip a beat,” Campbell said.

“With the Greater Waco Christian Home Educators, GWCHE, last year I want to say we had 32-33 new to homeschooling families. This year we have over 50.”

Midway ISD is also seeing an increase.

In the 2020-21 school year, 103 students withdrew for homeschooling in 2020. The district has seen 64 so far this year.

Compared to other years, this is a significant increase:

2019-20 – 17 students

2018-19 – 21 students

2017-18 - 18 students

Campbell says many families enjoy the personal freedom and say there are so many resources in the area to make the switch, including GWCHE.

“We offer mentoring, we offer art fairs, and history fairs and science fairs,” Campbell said.

“I would say that would be a great place to start.”

The Texas Homeschool Coalition has information about curriculum and what homeschool could look like for you family online.

Campbell said families can also learn more from gwche.org, raisingarrows.net, durendawilson.com, or theunlikelyhomeschool.com.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.