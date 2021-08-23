Advertisement

Florida couple accused of using fake vaccination cards to travel to Hawaii

Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii.(Hawaii Department of Public Safety)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Two people from Florida were arrested in Hawaii accused of trying to use fake vaccination cards.

HNN reports Daniela and Enzo Dalmazzo, of Miami, Florida, flew to Oahu with their two children and tried to skirt the state’s Safe Travel’s program with the fake vaccination cards.

According to court documents, the couple also had fake vaccine cards for their kids — who were born in 2016 and 2017 — and are too young to be vaccinated.

The family was fined a total of $8,000.

“The Department of the Attorney General will investigate and prosecute those who cheat the Safe Travels program, which was established to keep our islands safe,” the AG’s office said in a statement to HNN.

Earlier this month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Memphis intercepted a shipment of fake COVID vaccine cards from China, WVUE-TV reported.

Buying, selling or using a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination card is a crime, according to the FBI. It can be categorized as the unauthorized use of an official government agency seal. Violators face a fine and up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 84. (File)
Counselors available on local high school campus after student dies in fiery crash
Brady Bond, formerly the head football coach at Mexia High School and athletic director for the...
Mexia ISD head football coach resigns amid investigation
Damage to Valley Mills High School Track & Field.
Police: Vandals who struck local track and football field come forward, are cooperating
Squyres family mourns the loss their loved one, Josh Squyres.
Central Texas woman calls for more resources after husband dies while waiting for ICU bed
Texas Governor Greg Abbott (File)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests negative for COVID-19 four days after positive test

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in...
Proud Boys leader Tarrio sentenced for burning BLM banner, weaons charge
Five puppies were rescued from a 65-foot dry water well near Franklinton, Louisiana.
VIDEO: 5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry well in Louisiana
Cierra Nicole Abbington-Chubb was put on a ventilator after having an emergency c-section.
Mom of 3 clings to life, battling COVID-19 after emergency C-section
5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry water well
5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry water well
Some special guests welcomed Parkdale Elementary School students back to the classroom on...
Special guests welcome Central Texas students back to the classroom