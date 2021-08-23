Hovering Near 100° Through Mid-Week

Although we’ve past the typical hottest time of year, roughly from mid-July through mid-August, and we’ve yet to record a 100° temperature anywhere except for Hamilton, a few cities could briefly reach that century mark through Wednesday as a late-summer ridge of high pressure stays entrenched overhead. Morning temperatures today will start out in the mid-70s, around average, under clear skies. You’ll be hard pressed to find even a few clouds today thanks to sinking air beneath the ridge of high pressure. Midday temperatures should reach the low 90s while late-day highs warm into the upper 90s. Most cities will see highs today between 96° and 99°, however it’s entirely possible to see a late-day high briefly reach 100°, especially in Hamilton, Waco, Hearne, and potentially in Temple or Killeen. Thankfully, humidity won’t be too much of a factor today since heat index values likely will only climb as high as about 103°. Even though highs hover close to 100° through Wednesday, we’re expecting a small bump up in humidity tomorrow and Wednesday especially east of I-35 where the heat index could warm as high as 106°. The only chance for rain-relief through Wednesday will come Wednesday itself east of I-35.

Wednesday’s low rain chances for the eastern half of the area will expand to the entire area Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as high pressure starts to lose hold. The expansion of the rain chances won’t lead to an increase in the coverage though as only a few isolated showers are possible each day. Temperatures should be cooler though as highs drop from the upper 90s into the mid-90s. We are expecting mid-90s through the middle of next week for highs with low rain chances next week too. For now, we’re keeping next week’s rain chances at 20% but a tropical disturbance that could potentially move into far South Texas or the east coast of Mexico could aid in bringing Central Texas some scattered rain if it gets close enough to us.

