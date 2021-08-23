Advertisement

Inquiry following resignation of Mexia head coach doesn’t involve reports of juveniles, students

Brady Bond, formerly the head football coach at Mexia High School and athletic director for the...
Brady Bond, formerly the head football coach at Mexia High School and athletic director for the Mexia Independent School District.(KWTX Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - In the inquiry following the voluntary resignation Friday of Mexia’s head football coach and athletic director, Brady Bond, no arrests have been made and police have not “received any report of involvement of any juvenile or any member of the Mexia ISD student body,” Mexia City Manager Eric B. Garretty said in an updated statement Monday.

“As the inquiry is in progress, no further information is available at this time,” Garretty said.

A joint news release issued earlier by the school district and the City of Mexia says “the Mexia Police Department has opened an inquiry into the facts and circumstances regarding an incident related to the resignation.”

Mexia Police Chief Brian Bell reportedly appointed an investigator to conduct the inquiry.

The Mexia ISD hired defensive coordinator Aaron Nowell to serve as interim head coach.

Nowell was the defensive coordinator at Midway before being hired for the same position at Mexia in June.

Athletic director duties are being shared by secondary principals, the school district said.

