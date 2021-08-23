Advertisement

Inquiry into resignation of Mexia head coach finds ‘no criminal offense was committed’

Brady Bond, formerly the head football coach at Mexia High School and athletic director for the...
Brady Bond, formerly the head football coach at Mexia High School and athletic director for the Mexia Independent School District.(KWTX Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) – A police inquiry into the resignation of Mexia High School’s head coach found “no violation of Texas Law occurred, and no criminal offense was committed by any party,” Mexia City Manager Eric B. Garretty said in a brief update Tuesday.

“The complainants were contacted and notified of the results of the inquiry,” he said.

The complainants weren’t identified, and no further details were provided.

Barry Bond resigned voluntarily as the district’s head coach and athletic director on Friday and a joint news release issued by the City of Mexia and the school district said Mexia police had “opened an inquiry into the facts and circumstances regarding an incident related to the resignation.”

On Monday, Garretty said police had not “received any report of involvement of any juvenile or any member of the Mexia ISD student body,”

The Mexia ISD hired defensive coordinator Aaron Nowell to serve as interim head coach.

Nowell was the defensive coordinator at Midway before being hired for the same position at Mexia in June.

Athletic director duties are being shared by secondary principals, the school district said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Presler is not currently in custody and police released a recent 2020 booking photo of the...
Wanted Texas teenager charged with murder, accused of setting man on fire
The accident happened at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 84. (File)
Counselors available on local high school campus after student dies in fiery crash
Damage to Valley Mills High School Track & Field.
Police: Vandals who struck local track and football field come forward, are cooperating
Chalk Ridge Falls Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has been closed temporarily after the death of...
Blue-green algae may be linked to dog’s death at another Central Texas lake

Latest News

FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass in front of Clemson...
ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 form alliance for scheduling, policy
(Source: Jacques Doucet/WAFB)
LSU’s Tiger Stadium to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2011, file photo, Robert Griffin III, of Baylor University, holds the...
Baylor Heisman winner Robert Griffin will analyze ESPN’s Texas Kickoff game
FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka...
Herschel Walker registers in Georgia; run for Senate next?