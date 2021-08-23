Inquiry into resignation of Mexia head coach finds ‘no criminal offense was committed’

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) – A police inquiry into the resignation of Mexia High School’s head coach found “no violation of Texas Law occurred, and no criminal offense was committed by any party,” Mexia City Manager Eric B. Garretty said in a brief update Tuesday.

“The complainants were contacted and notified of the results of the inquiry,” he said.

The complainants weren’t identified, and no further details were provided.

Barry Bond resigned voluntarily as the district’s head coach and athletic director on Friday and a joint news release issued by the City of Mexia and the school district said Mexia police had “opened an inquiry into the facts and circumstances regarding an incident related to the resignation.”

On Monday, Garretty said police had not “received any report of involvement of any juvenile or any member of the Mexia ISD student body,”

The Mexia ISD hired defensive coordinator Aaron Nowell to serve as interim head coach.

Nowell was the defensive coordinator at Midway before being hired for the same position at Mexia in June.

Athletic director duties are being shared by secondary principals, the school district said.

