Memorial held for G.W. Carver Middle School

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco community gathered for a memorial vigil Sunday to honor G.W. Carver Middle School, which burned down almost a month ago.

For many like Frances White, it was a celebration of memories for the school she and many others called home for the last several decades.

“Those skills we learned from those teachers still carry us on,” she said.

“We have doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs… All went to Carver. I have children that went to Carver.”

Her grandson was supposed to attend the school this year before it burned in the early morning hours of July 27. Since then, Waco ISD has relocated the students and staff to Indian Spring Middle School.

At the memorial, former students and teachers couldn’t hold back from sharing their favorite moments.

“Some of you may remember it as your alma mater and I did,” said Shirly Langston.

“I attended Carver from the 1st through 12th grade. Others remember it as a 6th grade center, an academy, a neighborhood center, or even the place you taught your first class.”

Plans have already been made to replace the school with a new one. As many of the current students begin the school year on Monday, White believes the foundation from the old school will carry on.

“It’s just a pause,” she said.

“The Panthers will be right back, but until then… keep that pride high.”

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined or released.

