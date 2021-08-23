Advertisement

Motorcycles with a cause: veterans stop in WF to raise money for scholarship fund

Veterans ride for five days, raising money to provide scholarships for family members of fallen...
Veterans ride for five days, raising money to provide scholarships for family members of fallen veterans.(The American Legion)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Veterans from all around the country made a quick stop in Wichita Falls on Monday for the National American Legion Riders Annual Legacy Run.

The five-day ride goes across the nation every year, raising money to provide scholarships for family members of fallen veterans. The 1,500-mile route takes veterans across the southern United States as they make their way to the American Legion National Convention in Phoenix, Arizona.

Riders stopping at American Legion Post 169 for lunch spoke with KAUZ’s Selene Jimenez, expressing their dedication to the cause.

“I am surrounded by 200 of my best friends. We’ve come from all over America because we believe in this cause,” said Mark Clark. “It doesn’t matter how hot it is, it doesn’t matter what the weather is, we’re gonna blow the horn because that’s what we do. We’re out here for the kids and everyone out here shares that commitment equally just as I do.”

On day two of their trek, the riders have raised $575,000 towards their million dollar goal. To contribute to the Legacy Scholarship fund or learn more about the American Legion, click here.

Stay tuned for our 6 p.m. coverage of the event.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 84. (File)
Counselors available on local high school campus after student dies in fiery crash
Brady Bond, formerly the head football coach at Mexia High School and athletic director for the...
Inquiry following resignation of Mexia head coach doesn’t involve reports of juveniles, students
Damage to Valley Mills High School Track & Field.
Police: Vandals who struck local track and football field come forward, are cooperating
Squyres family mourns the loss their loved one, Josh Squyres.
Central Texas woman calls for more resources after husband dies while waiting for ICU bed
Texas Governor Greg Abbott (File)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests negative for COVID-19 four days after positive test

Latest News

Campbell family doing school work as part of homeschooling.
Some area families pull kids out of the classroom and turn to homeschooling
Gov. Greg Abbott (File)
In Texas, latest COVID-19 wave could cost 72,000 jobs, study finds
Brady Bond, formerly the head football coach at Mexia High School and athletic director for the...
Inquiry following resignation of Mexia head coach doesn’t involve reports of juveniles, students
Police K9 Andor sniffed out 62.5 grams of methamphetamine, and 34.1 grams of marijuana.
Officer spots suspicious activity at local convenience store; K9 sniffs out meth, pot