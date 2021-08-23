Officer spots suspicious activity at local convenience store; K9 sniffs out meth, pot

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A police K9 sniffed out methamphetamine and marijuana after an officer spotted some suspicious activity outside a South Waco convenience store and made a traffic stop.

The officer spotted a man who was making contact with the occupants of “multiple vehicles” just before midnight Saturday in the 300 block of La Salle Avenue.

When the man drove off, the officer “based on watching suspicious activity related to drug dealing, made a traffic stop,” police said.

Police K9 Andor was sent to the scene and sniffed out 62.5 grams of methamphetamine, and 34.1 grams of marijuana.

Officers found other drug paraphernalia in the car.

The unnamed suspect was arrested and was taken to the McLennan County Jail, police said.

