Advertisement

Officer spots suspicious activity at local convenience store; K9 sniffs out meth, pot

Police K9 Andor sniffed out 62.5 grams of methamphetamine, and 34.1 grams of marijuana.
Police K9 Andor sniffed out 62.5 grams of methamphetamine, and 34.1 grams of marijuana.(Waco Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A police K9 sniffed out methamphetamine and marijuana after an officer spotted some suspicious activity outside a South Waco convenience store and made a traffic stop.

The officer spotted a man who was making contact with the occupants of “multiple vehicles” just before midnight Saturday in the 300 block of La Salle Avenue.

When the man drove off, the officer “based on watching suspicious activity related to drug dealing, made a traffic stop,” police said.

Police K9 Andor was sent to the scene and sniffed out 62.5 grams of methamphetamine, and 34.1 grams of marijuana.

Officers found other drug paraphernalia in the car.

The unnamed suspect was arrested and was taken to the McLennan County Jail, police said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 84. (File)
Counselors available on local high school campus after student dies in fiery crash
Brady Bond, formerly the head football coach at Mexia High School and athletic director for the...
Mexia ISD head football coach resigns amid investigation
Damage to Valley Mills High School Track & Field.
Police: Vandals who struck local track and football field come forward, are cooperating
Squyres family mourns the loss their loved one, Josh Squyres.
Central Texas woman calls for more resources after husband dies while waiting for ICU bed
Texas Governor Greg Abbott (File)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests negative for COVID-19 four days after positive test

Latest News

Chalk Ridge Falls Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has been closed temporarily after the death of...
Blue-green algae may be linked to dog’s death at another Central Texas lake
Texas Governor Greg Abbott (File Photo)
Full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine opens door for vaccine mandates in Texas
Emma Presler is not currently in custody and police released a recent 2020 booking photo of the...
Wanted Texas teenager charged with murder, accused of setting man on fire
McLane Children's Medical Center reports an increase in hospital visits associated not only...
Area hospitals report a rise in young patients due to COVID and other viruses showing up earlier than usual