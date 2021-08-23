Advertisement

Paris officer loses long battle with COVID-19

Prayer vigil for a Paris detective battling for his life with Covid-19 was held Wednesday night
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris police officer battling covid-19 in the hospital, has died.

Detective Manuel ‘Chris’ Widner of the Paris police department died Sunday after a nearly months long battle on a ventilator in the hospital with COVID-19.

Dozens of friends and family gathered earlier in August at a vigil to raise money for medical bills and other expenses.

Detective Widner served as an officer for years, starting his career in May of 2010 as a Patrol Officer and Detective.

Paris Police Captain John T. Bull says Widner was a member of the Department’s Honor Guard as well as a trained Hostage Negotiator.

Widner leaves behind a wife, and 14-year-old son.

