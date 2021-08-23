Program kids spearheaded to make sure classmates don’t go hungry doubles in size thanks to grant

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas COVE ISD is expanding its Blessings in a Backpack Program to its remaining five elementary schools not currently served by the program with money from its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant.

A similar program which sends meals home with students for Friday nights, and three meals for Saturdays and Sundays has been in place at the high school for more than a decade but was just started at the elementary level two years ago by 2019 Junior Mister Five Hills Jackson Gibbs.

He piloted the program at Williams/Ledger Elementary in 2019 where he attended with his schoolteacher mom.

She regularly purchased food with her own money.

By 2020, the pageant members were helping raise money to expand the program at four more elementary schools including Clements Parsons, Fairview/Miss Jewell, Hettie Halsted and Martin Walker.

Young Miss Five Hills 2020 Elise Fuselier purchased more than $2,000 worth of food to start the program at Hettie Halstead Elementary.

“Being a former student of Halstead Elementary, I knew that this would be a school I would want to support because the teachers were great and I really felt like I was a part of a community,” Fuselier said.

Thanks to the grant, CCISD will now take over all funding of the program and that’s exciting news for the kids who were there from the beginning.

Junior Miss Five Hills 2020 Kadence Coombs spearheaded the effort at two of the schools.

“I’m really excited for Copperas Cove schools to expand the Blessings in a Backpack program that I started last year,” Coombs said.

“We raised over $3,000 to help feed students in need. I started the program because I don’t have to worry where my next meal comes from, but some kids do and that makes me sad.”

The pageant says the grant money will allow the pageant to focus on new projects in which they can help the community in other ways.

In addition to now passing out food for the weekends at 11 campuses, CCISD also has clothing and school supply closets for students in every school.

