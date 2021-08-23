Advertisement

Sheriff’s department reduces misdemeanor arrests to keep COVID-19 out of local jail; some offenders cited

‘It’s a juggling act,’ jail administrator says

About 2% or 20 of the more than 900 inmates in the Bell County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo by Megan Vanselow/file)(KWTX)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is reducing arrests for misdemeanor crimes to reduce the chance of COVID-19 entering its jails.

“It’s a juggling act. You know you’re trying to contain something that you can’t see and that’s very hard to do,” said Shane Sowell, Bell County’s jail administrator.

“For those lower misdemeanors we’ll give them a citation instead of arresting them,” Sowell said.

“We’ll file a case and then they’ll be arrested down the line.”

Sowell said as part of the COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the jail has also stopped visits by outside groups such as the jail ministry, is testing all inmates for the virus before admitting them into the general population and is serving meals on Styrofoam plates to limit saliva contact.

About 2% or 20 of the more than 900 inmates in the Bell County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

The jail has struggled with overcrowding for a while and the county has contracts with several other counties to hold excess inmates.

As of Monday, there were 1,190 Bell County inmates, 230 of whom were housed in other counties.

Another 960 inmates were in the Bell County Jail.

That number is about 81% of the jail’s capacity.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards requires jails to stay at or below 90% capacity

