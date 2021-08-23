Advertisement

Special guests welcome Central Texas students back to the classroom

By Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some special guests welcomed Parkdale Elementary School students back to the classroom on Monday morning.

Waco firefighters stood outside the doors on Monday offering bracelets, pencils, stickers and fist bumps to welcome kids back to class.

“It’s the first day of school, it’s a big day for our city, big day for our students, teachers, and staff,” Lt. Keith Guillory, with the Waco Fire Department, said. “And really we just wanted to come out here and welcome them back.”

Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said the fire department has a long tradition of coming to schools on the first day.

“It’s just such a wonderful thing to have traditions like having our fire department and our police department out in our schools helping us out on the first day of school,” Dr. Kincannon said.

Monday was the first day of school for Waco ISD students.

