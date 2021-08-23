Advertisement

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s COVID claim denounced as racist

Texas’ lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick, is blaming unvaccinated Black people for rising...
Texas’ lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick, is blaming unvaccinated Black people for rising COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates. (File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas’ lieutenant governor is blaming unvaccinated Black people for rising COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates.

His comments were quickly denounced as racist.

Republican Lt. Governor Dan Patrick made the comments Thursday night on a Fox News segment.

Patrick said the biggest group in most states that are not vaccinated is African Americans.

Patrick did not change course Friday, insisting he had used state data in his assertions.

But statistics from the Texas Department of State Health Services don’t back that.

Black people make up about 12% of Texas residents and account for about 15% of total COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 84. (File)
Counselors available on local high school campus after student dies in fiery crash
Brady Bond, formerly the head football coach at Mexia High School and athletic director for the...
Mexia ISD head football coach resigns amid investigation
Damage to Valley Mills High School Track & Field.
Police: Vandals who struck local track and football field come forward, are cooperating
Squyres family mourns the loss their loved one, Josh Squyres.
Central Texas woman calls for more resources after husband dies while waiting for ICU bed
Texas Governor Greg Abbott (File)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests negative for COVID-19 four days after positive test

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become governor of New York after midnight Tuesday after the...
Hochul prepares to become NY gov.; outgoing Cuomo swipes at accusers
U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and has moderate symptoms.
Texas congressman tests positive for COVID-19
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press event regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance...
Budget clash pits moderate Democrats against Biden, Pelosi
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Singapore Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Harris is on a...
Harris meets with Singapore officials to begin Asia visit