Wanted Texas teenager charged with murder, accused of setting man on fire

Emma Presler is not currently in custody and police released a recent 2020 booking photo of the...
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Montgomery County on Monday issued an arrest warrant charging murder against Emma Presler, 19, a suspect accused of setting a man and a woman on fire.

Houston Police officers responded to a report of an arson at the residence at 2046 Aspen Glade Drive at about 10 p.m. on August 6.

The victims, Devin Graham, 33, and Karissa Lindros, 26, were transported to an area hospital for treatment of severe burns. Both were listed in critical condition and Graham would eventually succumb to his wounds.

Before he died, Graham told police a woman entered the residence and poured an unknown substance on him and lit him on fire.

Witnesses reported seeing a young woman fleeing the scene in a white, four-door sedan shortly after the victims were set on fire.

“Further investigation led to the identity of Presler as the suspect in this case,” Houston Police said.

Presler is not currently in custody and police released a recent 2020 booking photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information on Presler’s whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

