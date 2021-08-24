Belton: School board OKs creation of bond exploration committee

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton School Board Monday night approved commissioning of a bond exploration committee of about 50 members to review enrollment growth, facility needs and “desired student experiences” with the goal of delivering “prioritized project recommendations” to Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith.

“Student enrollment growth and aging facilities, although well maintained, pose challenges for providing equitable facilities for each and every student in our district,” Smith said.

“We feel like now is the time to bring together our community members, show them our demographic projections, our facilities assessment findings and strategic plan and ask them what next steps need to be taken in Belton ISD,” he said.

Board members and campus leaders will recommend residents to join the committee, which is scheduled to meet about eight times beginning on Sept. 15.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.