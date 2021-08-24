Advertisement

Calvert ISD requiring students, staff and visitors to wear face masks in campus buildings

(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 24, 2021
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - All students, staff and visitors will be required to wear face masks inside Calvert ISD campus buildings beginning Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Superintendent Thyrun Hurst cites the district’s commitment to the health and safety:

We understand there are many perspectives around the issue of masks but our commitment to protect the health and safety of our students and staff is steadfast... We must provide an excellent in-person classroom experience this school year to help accelerate the learning of all of our students, especially after the disruptions of last year. To do that, we ALL need to do our part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and that includes wearing a mask. We will also strongly encourage those who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to get one as soon as possible.

Calvert ISD Superintendent Thyrun Hurst

Students who do not comply with the face mask policy will face consequences “appropriate to their grade,” according to the letter.

