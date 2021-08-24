Central Texas man accused of killing longtime friends, burying body in Oklahoma may represent himself

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – A Killeen man accused of killing two longtime friends and burying their bodies in Oklahoma may represent himself, a court order signed Monday by 426th State District Court Judge Duskie says.

Cedric Marks, 47, and Maya Renee Maxwell, 29, of Muskegon, Mich., are named in capital murder indictments in the deaths of Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend Michael Swearingin, 32, whose bodies were found on Jan. 15, 2019, in rural Okfusee County, Okla.

In the order, Duskie says Marks’ decision to waive legal counsel is “knowing and intelligent, having been made after the warning of self-representation.”

Duskie dismissed Marks’ current counsel and ordered the attorneys to deliver the defense file to Marks and that Marks “be entitled to all court notices and receipt of discovery.”

Scott and Swearingin disappeared on Jan. 3, 2019.

Swearingin’s 2016 Hyundai Genesis was also missing but was found on Jan. 5, 2019. in Austin.

Marks was arrested on Jan. 8, 2019, in Kent County, Mich., on a Temple burglary warrant stemming from a break-in on Aug. 21, 2018, at Scott’s home.

Maxwell, who was arrested on Jan. 11, 2019, in Muskegon on a Bell County warrant charging tampering with evidence, admitted that “she was involved with leaving Swearingin’s vehicle in Austin in hopes to conceal it from law enforcement, a warrant affidavit says.

She was present on Jan. 3, 2019, at a home in Killeen when Swearingin and Scott were killed, according to an affidavit.

“Maxwell said that both Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin were alive at the time they were brought to the Killeen residence,” the affidavit says.

“Marks then entered the room where Michael Swearingin was located and when Marks left the room, Michael Swearingin was deceased,” the affidavit says.

“Marks then entered the room where Jenna Scott was located, and when he left that room, Maxwell reported that Jenna Scott was deceased,” the affidavit said.

“Maxwell reported that she heard a struggle when Marks entered the rooms with both individuals,” the affidavit said.

She provided information about where the bodies of the two friends were buried, the affidavit says.

Marks was named in a capital murder warrant in connection with the killings on Feb. 3, 2019, the same day he escaped from a prisoner transport van in Conroe.

He was on the run for about nine hours before he was recaptured.

He’s also charged with interference with an emergency call, false report, and violation of a protective order, according to online records.

Both remain in the Bell County Jail, Marks in lieu of bonds totaling more than $2 million and Maxwell in lieu of $750,000 bond.

