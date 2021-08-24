Advertisement

Competitive eater in Central Texas accepts donut challenge as he prepares for upcoming competition

Local man takes on a challenge to eyes where bigger than is stomach during doughnut challenge
Local man takes on a challenge to eyes where bigger than is stomach during doughnut challenge(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Greg Wilson, a professional competitive eater and Kempner resident, proved he was not to be underestimated as he devoured nearly 30 donuts while participating in a challenge to eat 41 doughnuts on display at a Shipley Do-Nuts in Copperas Cove.

As soon as his first bite landed him with crumbs all over his face and shirt, it became apparent that this would take some skillful maneuvering, especially, considering many pastries could barely fit into one hand without collapsing.

Before the doughnut challenge was even over, Wilson knew that his last temptation would be a doozy.

Most people will deprive themselves of food for 24 hours and stick to only liquid foods in preparation for any food challenge. They say it’s stressful but also exciting when you’re ready to face that plate full of delicious treats.

“So, about 24 hours out, like yesterday morning, I had a normal breakfast, but I don’t eat any solids by that. I mean, like I had some eggs, had some toast, easy digesting, and then I had a couple of protein drinks throughout the day.”

Wilson said his doughnut challenge is for fun and partly as preparation for an upcoming competition in the fall.

Wilson said he estimates Krispy Kreme doughnuts are two ounces each and Shipley’s doughnuts are four to five ounces each.

He believes he consumed about ten pounds of pastries and had three-and-a-half Diet Cokes, an estimated total of eleven pounds.

In the end, Wilson experienced what the competitive eating world calls a “reversal.”

He threw up, ending the challenge.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Presler is not currently in custody and police released a recent 2020 booking photo of the...
Wanted Texas teenager charged with murder, accused of setting man on fire
The accident happened at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 84. (File)
Counselors available on local high school campus after student dies in fiery crash
Brady Bond, formerly the head football coach at Mexia High School and athletic director for the...
Inquiry into resignation of Mexia head coach finds ‘no criminal offense was committed’
Damage to Valley Mills High School Track & Field.
Police: Vandals who struck local track and football field come forward, are cooperating
Chalk Ridge Falls Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has been closed temporarily after the death of...
Blue-green algae may be linked to dog’s death at another Central Texas lake

Latest News

Calvert ISD requiring students, staff and visitors to wear face masks in campus buildings
Students, teachers, and staff in one Central Texas school district are required to wear masks,...
One Central Texas school district mandates masks despite governor’s order
The measure the school board discussed Monday would provide the incentive funds not only to...
One Central Texas school board considers $500 employee vaccination incentives
Deacon Anderson Hines
Bryan mother loses unborn baby due to COVID-19