Advertisement

Fast food worker walks 14 miles to and from work, community changes that

After hearing his story, police and two local businesses: Adam’s Automotive and Braddock...
After hearing his story, police and two local businesses: Adam’s Automotive and Braddock Chiropractic, decided to help purchase him a brand new bike, with hopes that he will continue to shine.
By Nina Quatrino
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A North Texas man has been walking 14 miles to and from work, for the last three months.

Monday, several people reported seeing a man on the street in Van Alstyne.

“I got a call from dispatch saying there was a possible welfare concern: there’s a gentleman laying in the grass,” said Van Alstyne Patrol officer James Shaw.

Highway 5 is where officer Shaw found him.

“He said he was just resting,” Officer Shaw said. “He was going to work, he had his work uniform on, he was all sweaty, I asked if I could give him a ride.”

“We found out that he walks about 7 miles every day for work,” said Police Chief Tim Barns.

22-year-old Matthew Von Kleist works at the Jack-In-The-Box, on Hwy 75 and 121.

For the past 3 months, he has been walking to work from his home in Anna.

“It was just a normal day for me, I do that walk every day,” Von Kleist said.

After losing his mother, Von Kleist became homeless. He says it took him 4 years to get back on his feet.

“Not a lot of people are working, restaurants especially are struggling to get staff, and this young man is walking 7 miles everyday to help everyone else out for a meal,” Barns said.

“He’s willing to not only walk, but walk in the Texas heat, it just shows his character and we wanted to reward that,” said Officer Shaw.

After hearing his story, police and two local businesses: Adam’s Automotive and Braddock Chiropractic, decided to help purchase Von Kleist a brand new bike, with hopes that he will continue to shine.

“Work your hardest that you can, things will happen,” Von Kleist said.

Von Kleist said he’s looking forward to getting to work quicker, and is saving up for a car.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Presler is not currently in custody and police released a recent 2020 booking photo of the...
Wanted Texas teenager charged with murder, accused of setting man on fire
Officers don’t know where or when the shooting occurred, police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said...
Police identify man who died of gunshot wound at local hospital after car crashed into fence
An area school district that has recorded almost 430 cases of COVID-19 among students,...
One area school district rejects health department recommendation to close for 10 days
Cedric Marks, 47, is charged with capital murder. (Jail photo)
Central Texas man accused of killing longtime friends, burying body in Oklahoma may represent himself
Small school district in West Texas to go into quarantine after massive coronavirus outbreak.
Texas town reeling from COVID-19 outbreaks

Latest News

Harker Heights police are looking for a suspect in a theft from a local H-E-B store.
Police look for suspect in theft from local H-E-B store
Soldiers from the 5th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri...
Fort Hood troops deploy to support Afghan evacuees at two military posts
Agents foil human smuggling attempt
Agents find individuals hidden in wooden crates
Counselors from the Connally ISD and the Region 12 Education Service Center will be available...
COVID-19 claims the life of Central Texas social studies teacher
Tyler woman pleads guilty to scamming thousands of elderly victims