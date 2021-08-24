Advertisement

House Democrat standoff ends with passage of $3.5 Trillion budget plan

By David Ade
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - House Democrats are moving forward on a process to potentially add trillions in new spending after members of their own party put up some temporary roadblocks.

The vote came after a group of nine moderate democrats, including Representatives Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), Jared Golden D-Maine), and Ed Case (D-Hawaii) prompted a standoff, rebelling against party leaders on the plan of action.

“We wanted a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill because once we vote on that on September 27th, it goes directly to the White House and the President is going to sign it,” said Rep. Cuellar, adding that the infrastructure bill would create two million jobs a year for the next 10 years while investing more than $30 billion into the state of Texas.

House Speaker Pelosi and other progressives didn’t want to pass the bipartisan infrastructure plan by itself and instead wanted it tied to a separate budget reconciliation process.

“If you tie it to the reconciliation, we don’t know how long the reconciliation is going to take,” said Rep. Cuellar. “Will it be in October? Will it be in November? Will it be in September? Nobody knows.”

Under the deal struck between Speaker Pelosi and the moderate lawmakers, Cuellar says they now have a guarantee to vote on infrastructure as well as more ability to bring down the $3.5 trillion price tag for the budget package.

Dr. Casey Burgat of George Washington University says these negotiations are part of the political process.

“Politics is really messy,” said Dr. Burgat. “These factions really do exist on a lot of policy issues; this is how it’s kind of supposed to work.”

Procedural votes in the House will open on Tuesday on the budget reconciliation process.

House and Senate Democrats will likely work on it over the coming weeks before they have a finished product.

The process Democrats plan to use for a budget package would allow them to pass it through both chambers without Republicans. It would direct funding to issues like climate change, poverty, and health care.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Presler is not currently in custody and police released a recent 2020 booking photo of the...
Wanted Texas teenager charged with murder, accused of setting man on fire
The accident happened at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 84. (File)
Counselors available on local high school campus after student dies in fiery crash
Brady Bond, formerly the head football coach at Mexia High School and athletic director for the...
Inquiry following resignation of Mexia head coach doesn’t involve reports of juveniles, students
Damage to Valley Mills High School Track & Field.
Police: Vandals who struck local track and football field come forward, are cooperating
Chalk Ridge Falls Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has been closed temporarily after the death of...
Blue-green algae may be linked to dog’s death at another Central Texas lake

Latest News

At least 22 people are dead and 10 still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee....
Crews scour debris for more victims after Tennessee floods
Vice President Kamala Harris’ flight from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed by a "recent...
Possible Havana syndrome case delays Harris trip to Vietnam
Kathy Hochul has become New York’s first female governor. She’s taking control of a state...
Hochul becomes NY’s first female governor as Cuomo exits
FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka...
Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press event regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance...
House to vote on bill bolstering landmark voting law