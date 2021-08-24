One Central Texas school board considers $500 employee vaccination incentives

SALADO, Texas (KWTX)—The Salado School Board is considering whether to give employees $500 as an incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The measure the school board discussed Monday would provide the incentive funds not only to those yet to be vaccinated, but also those who already are.

The board declined to vote on the measure, however, and instead asked Salado Superintendent Michael Novotny to conduct an anonymous survey of employees to gauge the level of vaccination and whether they would be receptive to a financial incentive.

The board will revisit the measure on Sept. 20, although a special meeting could be called before then.

“I think it’s great,” eighth grade English teacher Emery Atkisson said.

“I think a little incentive like that is great, but we are in the business of being there for kids, so I think I would’ve gotten the vaccine without a doubt even if the incentive wasn’t there. But it is nice.”

The board did approve a policy that would make masks mandatory for seven days at any campus where 2% or more of the school’s total population tests positive for COVID-19 within a week.

“What we did is based on health and science and not all the politics that’s out there,” Novotny said.

“I’m hoping we never have to come to that 2%. We never did last year. So as long as the cases stay low like they did last year then we never have to implement that,” Novotny said.

Under the policy, the district would close a campus if 5% or more of the school’s population tests positive for COVID-19, a threshold that’s higher than the 2% the Bell County Health District recommended as a threshold for closing a campus last year.

Bell County had 2,503 active cases of the virus Tuesday, according to health district data.

Department of State Health Services data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 3,164 active cases.

The health district reported 133 new cases of the virus Tuesday.

