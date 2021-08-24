Advertisement

LSU’s Tiger Stadium to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

Texas A&M football is scheduled to play LSU on Nov. 27 away at Tiger Stadium.
(Source: Jacques Doucet/WAFB)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KBTX) - Louisiana State University will require all home football game attendees 12 and older to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative PCR test in order to enter Tiger Stadium.

The official LSU football Twitter account (@LSUfootball) posted the announcement on Tuesday.

“LSU will require all Tiger Stadium guests 12 years of age and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry,” the tweet states.

“LSU Athletics will continue to update fans on this season’s procedures – including gameday prescreening options to expedite entry, further masking requirements, pop-up vaccination events, FAQs, and more – as they are finalized. The first update will be posted on Friday, August 27,” the tweet thread continues.

LSU is a member of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) along with Texas A&M University. Texas A&M football is scheduled to play LSU on Nov. 27 away at Tiger Stadium.

KBTX has reached out to the Texas A&M athletic department for comment.

