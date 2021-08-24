‘Make a plan to get vaccinated,” Waco mayor says as COVID cases, hospitalizations climb

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco Mayor Dillon Meek Monday urged residents who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 to “make a plan to get vaccinated,” now that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has received full U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.

Almost 44% of McLennan County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated against the virus Monday. That’s more than the average of 38.6% for the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring, but less than the 55.6% of eligible residents statewide who are fully vaccinated.

“At this time, it is critical that we all take a hard look at the current data regarding local and state hospital capacity, and the impact the dangerous Delta variant is having on our community,” Meek said.

At least 1,085 cases of the virus were active in the county Monday and at least 165 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized, 39 of them on ventilators.

Of the 165, 87% are unvaccinated, officials said.

The county’s death toll from the virus Monday was 506 according to local data, and 518 according to Department of State Health Services data.

Without drastic changes to reduce community transmission, health officials said, the county could exceed January’s record levels of hospitalizations and daily new cases.

“Like all of you,” Meek said, “I desperately want for COVID-19 to be in the rearview mirror. But as your mayor, it is my elected responsibility to provide you with the facts,” he said.

“There is broad consensus from local hospital leaders, health district leaders and countless local, trusted physicians that vaccines are safe and that the only way for us to move forward

“If you are concerned about the vaccine, I implore you to consult with your doctor,” Meek said, “just like you would on other health-related matters, to thoroughly discuss those concerns.”

“As your mayor, I am asking for your help. I have no doubt we will reach the light at the end of this tunnel and reemerge stronger than ever.”

Officials will provide additional information during a virtual news conference Wednesday.

Free vaccination clinics for which appointments are required are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Region 12 Education Service Center at 2101 West Loop 340; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at McLennan Community College in the MAC Commons Area at 1400 College Dr.; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at 915 La Salle Ave; from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Waco High School at 2020 N. 42nd St. (open to nonstudents); and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Just As I Am Ministries at 610 DeShong Smith St. and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market at 500 Washington Ave.

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL TEXAS COUNTY-BY-COUNTY

TEXAS VACCINATION FINDER

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.