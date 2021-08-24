Advertisement

Narcan administered to Central Texas officer exposed to unknown drug after traffic stop

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) – Falls County deputies administered Narcan early Tuesday morning to a Marlin police officer who was exposed to an unknown drug after a traffic stop.

Narcan is a medication that can be used in emergency to block the effects of an actual or suspected opioid overdose.

Deputies heard a radio call at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday from a Marlin officer who said, “We need Narcan at our location now.”

They responded to the scene of the traffic stop and found the officer “was having obvious reactions to exposure.”

The officer, who was placed in a deputy’s patrol unit and taken to a local hospital, was treated and then later released and “is expected to be OK.”

A warrant will be issued for the suspect, whom officers released after securing evidence at the scene before heading to the hospital to be with their colleague.

