One Central Texas school district mandates masks despite governor’s order

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin ISD students and staff are officially back to wearing masks this week.

Marlin is among a handful of school districts around the state that have mandated mask use.

Most have declined to defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that bars local school, city and county officials from issuing such mandates.

District officials say their concern is not with the governor but with the safety of their students and staff.

“When making this decision, we had to look at one thing and one thing only and that was the safety of our children,” Marlin Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson said Tuesday.

The school board, executive cabinet, and parent council saw COVID-19 cases popping up in the district and that’s when, Henson said, they made the joint decision to bring face coverings back.

“For the first two weeks of school, we were heavily encouraging masks but in nine days, we had nine cases,” Dr. Benson said.

“I just received notification that we had one more COVID case this morning so that’s 10 in 10 days.”

Falls County had 103 active cases of the virus Tuesday, according to Department of State Health Services data and the virus has claimed 34 lives in the county.

In the state Trauma Service Area that includes Falls County, 204 patients diagnosed with the virus are hospitalized and one ICU bed is available, DSHS data showed Tuesday.

Protecting the district’s students, teachers and staff will help promote health throughout the city, he said.

“As a leader, I have an obligation to protect the best interest of every child and staff member not only academically but as it related to their health and wellbeing,” Benson said.

“I was able to stand in the car line at the elementary school yesterday and this morning, and the parents’ response has been positive. I’ve received hugs from two or three students. Parents saying thank you, thank you, thank you.”

School officials say they will continue to monitor COVID-19 data and listen to the community to decide how long the mask requirement will stick around.

