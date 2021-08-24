Advertisement

Police search for woman after forgery attempt. 2 vehicle burglaries near local park

Police released surveillance images Tuesday of a woman wanted in connection with a forgery...
Police released surveillance images Tuesday of a woman wanted in connection with a forgery attempt and two vehicle burglaries near a local park.(Temple Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police released surveillance images Tuesday of a woman wanted in connection with a forgery attempt and two vehicle burglaries near Crossroads Park off Hilliard Road in Temple.

The woman is suspected of taking purses from the two vehicles, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 298-5510 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

Tips may also be submitted online.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Presler is not currently in custody and police released a recent 2020 booking photo of the...
Wanted Texas teenager charged with murder, accused of setting man on fire
The accident happened at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 84. (File)
Counselors available on local high school campus after student dies in fiery crash
Brady Bond, formerly the head football coach at Mexia High School and athletic director for the...
Inquiry into resignation of Mexia head coach finds ‘no criminal offense was committed’
Officers don’t know where or when the shooting occurred, police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said...
Police identify man who died of gunshot wound at local hospital after car crashed into fence
Damage to Valley Mills High School Track & Field.
Police: Vandals who struck local track and football field come forward, are cooperating

Latest News

Masks will be provided for anyone who doesn't have one.
Texas public charter school system mandates mask use
An area school district that has recorded almost 430 cases of COVID-19 among students,...
One area school district rejects health department recommendation to close for 10 days
Marlin ISD brings back masks
Marlin ISD brings masks back
Calvert ISD requiring students, staff and visitors to wear face masks in campus buildings