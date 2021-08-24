Police search for woman after forgery attempt. 2 vehicle burglaries near local park

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police released surveillance images Tuesday of a woman wanted in connection with a forgery attempt and two vehicle burglaries near Crossroads Park off Hilliard Road in Temple.

The woman is suspected of taking purses from the two vehicles, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 298-5510 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

Tips may also be submitted online.

