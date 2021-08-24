Advertisement

Sherman ISD issues face mask mandate

Sherman ISD announces reopening plan for 2021-2022 school year
Sherman ISD announces reopening plan for 2021-2022 school year(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Independent School District Board of Trustees voted Monday night to require students, staff, faculty, and visitors to wear face masks at district facilities through October.

The policy is effective Wednesday, August 25, school officials said.

In an email to parents, Superintendent Dr. David Hicks cited students and staff with health issues and rising cases as reasons for the move.

“We began the school year without a mask requirement and left the choice to each individual,” Hicks said. “However, we have a significant number of students and staff in our schools who face serious health issues on a daily basis. Additionally, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the number of individuals required to quarantine has continued to rise since we began school less than a week ago.”

Communications Director Arena Blake said 72 students and 20 staff members are out because they either tested positive for COVID-19 or someone in their household has.

She added that the Sherman ISD COVID-19 dashboard reflects only positive cases and not the students or staff out because of close contact.

“This is a preventative measure because, within the last four days, the numbers have risen so much that if they continue on that trajectory, we won’t be able to have schools open, we won’t be able to have classrooms open,” said Blake. “It’s just gonna become unmanageable.”

The group, Grayson County Conservatives, plans to protest the policy.

Co-founder Rebecca Meals said the decision should be left up to parents.

“I think it’s frustrating to us because on one side, our side, it’s up to the parent; it’s your decision how to handle this,” said Meals. “We’re not trying to take anybody’s ability to wear a mask away from them, we’re not trying to ban masks, but on the other side, they’re trying to force us into a decision that we feel is not in our best interest or our children’s best interest and that’s the problem.”

Some parents say they support it.

“I’m just really glad that they’re looking into mandating the masks, and they finally done that,” said Deborah Reyes, a Sherman ISD parent. “I’m hoping that you know come October if things aren’t better, then they’ll continue doing this so the children can stay safe, especially the younger kids that don’t have the opportunity to be vaccinated yet.”

Many parents who disagree with the decision to mandate masks said they think it’s a personal decision and the district should make it optional, but none wanted to go on camera.

The district said their mandate is in place until October 31, and they’ll re-evaluate the need for them then.

As for enforcement, it’s up to each campus.

If a student doesn’t wear a mask, Blake said they could expect to be asked to go home and get one and come back to school when they are ready to wear it.

Here is the full email sent to Bearcat parents:

Aug. 23, 2021

Dear Bearcat Families,

I’m writing with an important update to our district’s Operations Reopening Plan. The updated version will be added to our website tomorrow, but I wanted to share details of the new policy that was approved tonight by our board of trustees.

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 25, face coverings or masks will be required for students, employees and visitors in all SISD buildings. This policy will remain in place through Oct. 31, and the school board will reevaluate the need at that time.

We began the school year without a mask requirement and left the choice to each individual. However, we have a significant number of students and staff in our schools who face serious health issues on a daily basis. Additionally, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the number of individuals required to quarantine has continued to rise since we began school less than a week ago.

One thing that I know about our community is that people care about each other and have always surrounded each other with kindness and support. This is another opportunity to do so.

In order to keep our schools open and our students learning in person, we must begin to address this spike in cases before the situation becomes unmanageable.

Our trustees and I believe it is our responsibility to use every tool available to protect our students and staff.

I am grateful for your support and partnership as we continue to battle this virus and the current pandemic. Even as conditions change, we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students and staff.

Sincerely,

David Hicks, Ed.D.

Superintendent

