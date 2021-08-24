Texas A&M police looking for suspects who stole thousands in athletic equipment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University police are asking for help finding several people they say broke into the Bright Athletic Complex Monday morning, taking thousands of dollars worth in equipment.

UPD tweeted a video Tuesday of five people near the gates of the athletic complex around 3:00 a.m. Monday. According to the police, the group took $4,000 worth of athletic equipment and left in a black minivan.

If anyone knows who these individuals are, or has information about the crime, they are asked to call Sgt. Elkins at 979-845-8063 or email information to lelkins@tamu.edu.

