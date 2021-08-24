Advertisement

Texas public charter school system mandates mask use

Masks will be provided for anyone who doesn't have one.
Masks will be provided for anyone who doesn't have one.(KY3)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Harmony Public Schools, a system of 58 Texas public charter schools including Harmony School of Innovation and Harmony Science Academy in Waco, is mandating mask use for students, teachers, staff and visitors starting Wednesday.

“At Harmony, we support the CDC’s guidance and firmly believe the preponderance of credible medical evidence proves that masks are a simple and effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our schools, communities, and homes,” Harmony said in a message to parents Tuesday.

Effective Wednesday masks will be required for anyone inside a Harmony Public School building or using Harmony transportation services, and if anyone doesn’t have a mask, one will be provided.

Students and staff members unable to wear masks may fill out exception forms.

“When it comes to masks, there may be no perfect policy for all families,” Harmony said in a message to parents.

“Masks have become one of the more hotly debated issues of our time.

“The one thing we can all agree on, though, is that we all look forward to a day when no one needs to wear a mask. In the late spring and early summer, many of us believed that day was close,” Harmon said.

“Unfortunately, it’s not quite here yet.”

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL TEXAS COUNTY-BY-COUNTY

TEXAS VACCINATION FINDER

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Presler is not currently in custody and police released a recent 2020 booking photo of the...
Wanted Texas teenager charged with murder, accused of setting man on fire
The accident happened at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 84. (File)
Counselors available on local high school campus after student dies in fiery crash
Brady Bond, formerly the head football coach at Mexia High School and athletic director for the...
Inquiry into resignation of Mexia head coach finds ‘no criminal offense was committed’
Officers don’t know where or when the shooting occurred, police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said...
Police identify man who died of gunshot wound at local hospital after car crashed into fence
Damage to Valley Mills High School Track & Field.
Police: Vandals who struck local track and football field come forward, are cooperating

Latest News

An area school district that has recorded almost 430 cases of COVID-19 among students,...
One area school district rejects health department recommendation to close for 10 days
Calvert ISD requiring students, staff and visitors to wear face masks in campus buildings
Students, teachers, and staff in one Central Texas school district are required to wear masks,...
One Central Texas school district mandates masks despite governor’s order
The measure the school board discussed Monday would provide the incentive funds not only to...
One Central Texas school board considers $500 employee vaccination incentives