Triple-digit temperature chances fleeting, tropical trouble may be brewing

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
2021 keeps rolling on without a 100° temperature being recorded at the Waco Regional Airport, the official climate reporting site for Central Texas, and the odds are increasing that we’ll escape not only the month of August but potentially the entire year without highs reaching the century mark. For the remainder of the month, the only opportunities for triple-digit temperatures will be today and tomorrow before cooler conditions arrive. Morning temperatures are starting out toasty today in the mid-to-upper 70s under clear skies. Just like with yesterday, sunshine will be plentiful throughout the day and highs should easily reach the mid-to-upper 90s yet again. There will be a chance that some spots briefly reach 100° in the afternoon but many should stay anywhere from 1° to 4° below the century mark. Unfortunately, humidity will be noticeably higher today and heat index values may climb as high as 104°. Today’s forecast carries over to tomorrow with highs near 100° and a heat index nearing 105°. Tomorrow will feature a small chance of rain though! A few late-day isolated showers may bubble up in the heat of the day east of I-35. Rain chances are very low, capped at 20%, and nearly all of us will NOT see a shower.

Wednesday’s low rain chance will break the dam, so to speak, to allow for low-end rain chances to return for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Although the rain chances are capped at 20% Thursday through Sunday, everyone will have the chance for the rain and it won’t be confined only east of I-35. A few extra clouds each day and the chances for isolated showers should drop temperatures. Morning temperatures will stay in the mid-70s but afternoon highs should dip into the low-to-mid 90s each day. The coolest days should be on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday since it’s possible that a few spots, mainly east of I-35, may stay in the upper 80s for highs!

There’s a big question mark on next week’s forecast and it’s almost entirely because there may be a tropical disturbance nearing Texas. If this tropical wave doesn’t move towards us, expect temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s for highs with a low chance for an afternoon shower each day, mainly east of I-35. If this tropical wave were to move close to Texas and potentially make landfall in the Lone Star State, we may need to greatly drop temperatures and greatly increase rain chances. It’s far too early to make a call about this because there’s a lot of uncertainty regarding where the system will go, how strong it’ll be, and there’s even some questions as to how fast it might move. The tropical wave is located over the Eastern Caribbean Sea right now but it’s being torn apart by wind shear. Wind shear should relax this weekend and the system as a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm by Sunday. This system should make landfall, potentially as a hurricane, along the east coast of Mexico or Texas but we can’t determine where yet. If the system makes a Texas landfall north of Corpus Christi, we’ll be dealing with some rain, especially Tuesday and Wednesday, in addition to some breezy winds. If the system moves ashore closer to Brownsville or into Mexico, we won’t have anything to be concerned with.

