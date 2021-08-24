Advertisement

Weapon confiscated from student at Copperas Cove Junior High; student detained

(Source: Copperas Cove ISD)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Copperas Cove, Texas (KWTX) - According to an email sent to parents from Copperas Cove ISD on Monday, a student was detained at Copperas Cove Junior High for bringing a weapon to school.

According to the email, students reported to administrators that they believe another student brought a weapon to class in his backpack.

Copperas Cove police officers responded and took possession of the weapon and the student was detained.

The rest of the student body was secured in their locations until the weapon was recovered and the student was detained. They then resumed normal school activities following the detention.

The school district says they are cooperating fully with the police investigation. The district also commended the students who brought the weapon to the attention of the authorities.

