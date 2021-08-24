Wednesday is another day close to 100°

Wednesday looks to be mostly dry with afternoon highs right around 99 or 100 degrees. It will still be humid, so expect more triple-digit feels-like temperatures for several hours tomorrow. Make sure to stay hydrated and be safe with the heat!

High pressure loosens it hold as it gets shoved first north and then to the east coast in the next few days. That change should be enough to bring our temperatures down a degree or two each day, and bring back a minor chance for rain. Along the coast has the highest rain chances, but we could see a stray shower/storm drifting through in the afternoons for the next few days. Rain chances will be highest along and east of I-35. Another, more uncomfortable change, comes with the slight pattern shift as well - humidity is on the rise and that keeps us hot and muggy going into the weekend.

MONITORING THE TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring several areas of potential development over the next five days. For us, we have a close watch on the area of low pressure closest to the Gulf of Mexico. On the heels of Hurricane Grace which made two landfalls in Mexico, we may see a new tropical system develop and move into the Gulf this weekend or early next week. Currently, it is still too far out in the forecast to know for sure, but it is definitely something worth monitoring for now. Download the free, KWTX weather app for forecast updates as we gather new information over the coming days, especially relating to the tropics.

