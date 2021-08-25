Advertisement

3 local schools secured as authorities search for wanted man who ran after police chase, crash

McLennan County deputies, Robinson police, and U.S. marshals were involved in the search. (File)
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) – Robinson’s high school, junior high school and intermediate school were secured Wednesday afternoon while authorities searched for a man who ran after crashing his car during a police chase.

Members of a U.S. marshals task force were pursuing the man, whose car crashed in the area of Old Robinson Road and East Ward Avenue.

The man, who’s Hispanic and is wearing a sleeveless white T-shirt and shorts, was running east toward U.S. Highway 77, away from the schools.

Robinson officers, McLennan County deputies and U.S. marshals were searching for him.

Robinson ISD officials advised parents police asked them to secure the three schools as a precaution.

Officers were stationed around the intermediate school.

