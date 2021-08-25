Advertisement

Abbott issues new order maintaining ban on government vaccine mandates in Texas

Abbott added the issue of government vaccine mandates to the agenda of the Special Session of...
Abbott added the issue of government vaccine mandates to the agenda of the Special Session of the Texas Legislature. (File)(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new executive order Wednesday maintaining the ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any government entity and added to the Special Session agenda the question of whether any state of local government entities can mandate vaccination and, if so, with what exemptions.

“Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the Legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas,” Abbott said.

Abbott issued an executive order on July 29 that “emphasizes that the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates” that barred local government and school officials from requiring face coverings and other restrictive measures.

A legal battle is underway over the mask mandate ban, and some districts including the Marlin ISD have defied the order to require the use of face coverings.

