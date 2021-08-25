Abbott issues new order maintaining ban on government vaccine mandates in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new executive order Wednesday maintaining the ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any government entity and added to the Special Session agenda the question of whether any state of local government entities can mandate vaccination and, if so, with what exemptions.

“Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the Legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas,” Abbott said.

Abbott issued an executive order on July 29 that “emphasizes that the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates” that barred local government and school officials from requiring face coverings and other restrictive measures.

A legal battle is underway over the mask mandate ban, and some districts including the Marlin ISD have defied the order to require the use of face coverings.

