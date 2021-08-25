Advertisement

Agents find individuals hidden in wooden crates

Agents foil human smuggling attempt
Agents foil human smuggling attempt(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt where people where being shipped inside crates.

During a vehicle inspection at a local checkpoint, agents found several undocumented immigrants inside; some of which were hidden inside wooden crates.

Agents say the use of lemon pepper seasoning and shipping crates have been discovered during human smuggling incidents.

During the time of the discovery, the temperature was over 100 degrees fahrenheit.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Presler is not currently in custody and police released a recent 2020 booking photo of the...
Wanted Texas teenager charged with murder, accused of setting man on fire
Officers don’t know where or when the shooting occurred, police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said...
Police identify man who died of gunshot wound at local hospital after car crashed into fence
An area school district that has recorded almost 430 cases of COVID-19 among students,...
One area school district rejects health department recommendation to close for 10 days
Cedric Marks, 47, is charged with capital murder. (Jail photo)
Central Texas man accused of killing longtime friends, burying body in Oklahoma may represent himself
Small school district in West Texas to go into quarantine after massive coronavirus outbreak.
Texas town reeling from COVID-19 outbreaks

Latest News

Counselors from the Connally ISD and the Region 12 Education Service Center will be available...
COVID-19 claims the life of Central Texas social studies teacher
Few ICU beds are available. (File)
‘We are in a standoff with the Delta variant,” Waco mayor says
Bryan ISD bus involved in crash
Bryan ISD bus with students involved in crash on Highway 21; no injuries
The accident happened at around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 84 in Brown County. (File)
Central Texas woman, teenager injured in head-on crash that left one man dead