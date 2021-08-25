Advertisement

Apple computer manual signed by Steve Jobs auctioned for nearly $800K

An Apple II computer manual signed by Steve Jobs sold at auction for nearly $800,000.
An Apple II computer manual signed by Steve Jobs sold at auction for nearly $800,000.(Source: RR Auction via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Someone shelled out nearly $800,000 for a rare Apple II computer manual signed by Steve Jobs and one of Apple’s angel investors in 1980.

RR Auction said it was originally owned by someone named Julian Brewer, whose dad negotiated exclusive distribution rights for Apple in the United Kingdom in 1979.

A note inside the manual reads: “Julian, your generation is the first to grow up with computers. Go change the world!”

The manual was also signed by Mike Markkula, an early Apple investor and the company’s second CEO.

Other Apple-related memorabilia sold during the auction included a letter with Jobs’ signature, which sold for nearly $480,000.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Presler is not currently in custody and police released a recent 2020 booking photo of the...
Wanted Texas teenager charged with murder, accused of setting man on fire
Officers don’t know where or when the shooting occurred, police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said...
Police identify man who died of gunshot wound at local hospital after car crashed into fence
Cedric Marks, 47, is charged with capital murder. (Jail photo)
Central Texas man accused of killing longtime friends, burying body in Oklahoma may represent himself
An area school district that has recorded almost 430 cases of COVID-19 among students,...
One area school district rejects health department recommendation to close for 10 days
Snook has been in the hospital for weeks as he battles the Delta variant in a Covenant hospital...
‘Young kids, they think they’re invincible’: Lubbock 19-year-old hospitalized with Delta variant

Latest News

Smoke from Caldor Fire causes closures and event cancellations in the Lake Tahoe area.
Crews struggle to stop fire bearing down on Lake Tahoe
Smoke from Caldor Fire causes closures and event cancellations in the Lake Tahoe area.
Tourists find smoke closures at Lake Tahoe area
Troops will be able to get their Pfizer shots at their bases and from their commands around the...
Pentagon: US troops must get their COVID-19 vaccines ASAP
Part of a plane's wing was stuck in the back of Victoria Roberts' vehicle.
Grandmother, granddaughter describe plane crashing into car on California freeway