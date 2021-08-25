Area health officials continue stepped up vaccination and testing as COVID-19 continues to spread

(KWTX) - Central Texas health officials are continuing to step up vaccination and testing efforts as COVID-19 continues to surge here and around the state.

At least 7,201 cases of the virus were active Wednesday in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring, and the number of active cases statewide increased by almost 9,500 to at least 265,866.

At least 13,928 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized statewide Wednesday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, 264 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized Wednesday, filling 22% of available beds and accounting for about 26% of all patients hospitalized. Four ICU beds were available Wednesday, according to state data.

In Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties 204 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Wednesday, filling 33% of available beds and accounting for about 42% of all hospitalizations. No ICU beds were available, state data showed.

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood has temporarily reduced surgical services “to support current COVID response operations.”

Only surgeries “that support select readiness cases, time-sensitive procedures that would affect a patients long term health if delayed, and urgent or emergent procedures” will be conducted.

A number of elective procedures will be delayed temporarily.

Across Central Texas, almost 48% of residents 12 and older have received one dose, up from about 41.5% a month ago, and 39% are fully vaccinated, up from about 36% a month ago.

Statewide, however, more than 67% of residents 12 and older have received one dose, up from about 60% a month ago and almost 56% are fully vaccinated, up from about 52% a month ago.

Rates of full vaccination among residents 12 and older in Central Texas counties include more than 36% in Bell County; just more than 40% in Bosque County, up from about 39% a month ago; almost 34% in Coryell County, up from just more than 31% a month ago; 39% in Falls County, up from about 36% a month ago; 34% in Freestone County, up from more than 31% a month ago; almost 44% in Hamilton County, up from 41% a month ago; more than 36% in Hill County, up from 34.5% a month ago; just more than 38% in Lampasas County, up from 36% a month ago; 35% in Leon County, up from about 33% a month ago; more than 34% in Limestone County; up from about 31% a month ago; more than 44% in McLennan County, up from just more than 41% a month ago; just more than 40% in Milam County, up from about 38% a month ago; 37% in Mills County, up from about 35% a month ago; more than 42% in Navarro County, up from about 39% a month ago; about 40% in Robertson County, up from just less than 38% a month ago, and about 31.5% in San Saba County, up from 29% a month ago.

Free vaccination clinics for which appointments are required are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Region 12 Education Service Center at 2101 West Loop 340; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at McLennan Community College in the MAC Commons Area at 1400 College Dr.; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at 915 La Salle Ave; from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Waco High School at 2020 N. 42nd St. (open to nonstudents); and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Just As I Am Ministries at 610 DeShong Smith St. and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market at 500 Washington Ave.

Killeen Emergency Services in cooperation with the Texas Division of Emergency Services and the Texas Military Department is operating a dual testing and vaccine drive-thru from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Appointments aren’t required.

Killeen residents may text their zip codes to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccinations as well as information about free childcare and rides to a vaccination site. Residents may also call 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.

The City of Temple hosts a free COVID-19 drive-through testing site starting Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday until Sept. 17 in the parking lot next to Wilson Park at 1909 Curtis B Elliot Dr. in Temple. No registration is required, but those seeking tests should bring an ID.

The Belton ISD is partnering with the Texas National Guard to offer walk-in clinics from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. next Monday at the district’s transportation building at 1100 Industrial Park Blvd. in Belton and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. next Monday at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center at 400 North Wall St. in Belton. Anyone 12 or older may receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Parents or guardians must be present for a child younger than 18 to receive the vaccine. For those seeking a second dose, 21 days must have passed since the first dose was administered.

In Lampasas County, AdventHealth Rural Health Clinic is offering free vaccines to residents 18 and older.

Call (512) 556-3621 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment.

An ID and proof of insurance are required and those seeking second doses should also bring vaccination cards.

The weekly vaccination clinic will continue for as long as vaccine is available.

