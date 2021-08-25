Bryan ISD bus with students involved in crash on Highway 21; no injuries

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD school bus with students on board was involved in a wreck in the 14000 block of East Highway 21 shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Matthew LeBlanc.

There were no injuries among the 21 students on board the bus or the bus driver, according to LeBlanc. He says the only damage to the bus itself is on one taillight.

Traffic is flowing normally as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said the crash happened while the bus was picking up students with its red flashers on. The bus was stopped on the shoulder of U.S. 190 facing westbound, when a 2021 Peterbilt commercial vehicle also traveling westbound failed to control its speed and hit a 2017 Ford pickup that was coming to a stop behind the bus. The Ford was hit in the rear, causing it to sideswipe the school bus.

DPS says no one was injured in the crash.

LeBlanc says another bus in the area will have rerouted to pick up the students involved in the wreck and take them on to school. He says the riders were all middle and high school students in Bryan ISD.

“Because we offer so many programs and provide transportation, they could have been at both middle schools and both high schools,” said LeBlanc.

Parents will be notified by the Bryan ISD Transportation Department if their child was involved in the wreck. Bryan ISD will conduct an internal review of the crash to supplement law enforcement’s investigation.

LeBlanc says this is not the first time a wreck has happened on Highway 21 involving a school bus.

“DPS actually put new signage to warn drivers that there are school buses along the route,” said LeBlanc. “Because there are a lot of students that live out there, and we are picking them up.”

