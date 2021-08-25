Central Texas woman, teenager injured in head-on crash that left one man dead

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A woman and a teenage boy from Killeen were injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Brown County that left a 36-year-old man dead, the Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

Tiffany A. Lofaso, 38, of Killeen, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with what the DPS described as a serious injury.

A 15-year-old boy who was riding with her was taken to Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood in stable condition.

Joshua Chapa, 36, of Ranger, died in the crash.

The accident happened at around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 84 about 5.5 miles southeast of Early.

Lofaso and the teenager, who were wearing seatbelts, were traveling on Highway 84 in a 2016 Dodge Challenger when Chapa, who was driving a 2003 Ford Ranger, pulled out of a roadside park and turned left.

The Ford collided head on with the Dodge, the DPS said.

Chapa, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood.

The crash remains under investigation.

