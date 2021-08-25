COVID-19 claims the life of Central Texas social studies teacher

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Counselors were available Wednesday at Connally Junior High School after seventh-grade social studies teacher David “Andy” McCormick died Tuesday of COVID-19.

McCormick was last on the campus on Aug. 18.

“While Mr. McCormick was new to this campus this year, he was well-known having taught for us in the past and has family teaching here and children who graduated from Connally ISD,” Assistant Superintendent Jill Bottelberghe said in a letter to parents.

“We extend our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his family, students, and friends.”

Counselors from the Connally ISD and the Region 12 Education Service Center will be available from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. through the end of the week.

“We encourage you to talk with your child as it is important for students to express their feelings to trusted adults and loved ones,” Bottelberghe said.

“Traumatic events such as the sudden loss of a loved one can trigger emotional responses that may require additional support.”

“Please do not hesitate to seek our support. Together, we will help care for one another as we move through this difficult time.”

